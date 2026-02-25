'Women Safety Is A Joke': Mumbai Cab Driver’s Claims SOS Button Never Works; Sparks Safety Concerns

Social media users have been left unsettled after a cab driver claimed that the emergency SOS button inside ride-hailing vehicles may not work as expected. A viral video featuring the driver’s remarks has sparked fresh concerns about passenger safety, particularly for women.

Cab driver questions effectiveness of SOS button

In the now widely circulated clip, filmed inside a cab, an NRI passenger asks the driver about the purpose of the SOS button installed in the vehicle. The driver explains that it is meant for emergencies, especially to ensure women’s safety. However, he quickly casts doubt on its reliability.

“Na police ani hai na kuch [The police won’t come],” the driver says, alleging that pressing the button repeatedly does not guarantee immediate help.

To support his claim, the driver recounts an instance where he pressed the panic button throughout the night “just for fun” but did not receive any immediate response. According to him, someone only contacted him around 6 am. In the video, he even presses the button again in front of the passenger to demonstrate his point.

What the SOS feature is supposed to do

An SOS signal is internationally recognised as a distress call. Contrary to common belief, it is not short for “save our ship” or “save our souls,” but a Morse code distress signal used globally to indicate emergency.

In ride-hailing services, the SOS or panic button is designed to escalate safety concerns in real time. Ideally, once triggered, it alerts the cab company’s safety response team and shares crucial ride details, including the driver’s contact information, vehicle number and trip location, with designated emergency contacts. In certain cities, the feature may also connect passengers directly to local law enforcement authorities.

Most major cab aggregators in India have integrated in-app emergency support, GPS tracking, and 24/7 safety helplines following regulatory mandates aimed at strengthening commuter safety.

Social media reacts

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing alarm and frustration.

One individual joked, “This is a panic button, but the button itself says don't panic me.” Another added, “The fact that you all find it funny is insane.”

Others were less amused. A concerned user wrote, “Then probably it's the same in all cab services. I used to take cabs instead of the auto to feel safe. I never knew these things didn't work. Women safety is a joke.”

A fourth commented, “Press and hold for one minute toh kaam kare ga par 6-8 ghante baad police station se call aata hai.”