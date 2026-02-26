Class 10 Student Brutally Assaulted By Goons On School Bus In Meerut; 4 Booked - Video

A school bus carrying students was attacked in broad daylight on the Meerut–Hapur road in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving a Class 10 student seriously injured. The incident occurred near Hajipur village under the Khar Khoda police station limits.

According to police, six youths riding two motorcycles intercepted the bus as it was returning from a CBSE Board examination in Meerut. The bus was carrying students of BR International School, located in Kaili village. The students had appeared for their exam at DAV School in Shastri Nagar and were on their way back.

Complainant Yogesh Tyagi, a resident of Peer Nagar Sudna in Hapur district, alleged that the attackers boarded the bus and began assaulting his son, Jatin. The accused reportedly attempted to shoot the teenager with a country-made pistol, but the bullet missed. When the firearm failed to discharge properly, they allegedly struck him with the butt of the weapon, causing serious injuries.

The attackers also allegedly threatened to kill the student before his next examination and fled the scene. A case has been registered against Siddharth Basaiya and Harkitan Basaiya of Fafunda village, along with four unidentified persons. Police are investigating the motive, with officials indicating the possibility of prior enmity.