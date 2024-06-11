Retreat Turns Tragic: Teenager Drowns To Death Near Maharashtra's Arnala Beach

Representational image | Pixabay

Virar: A group of friends set out for a joyous retreat to a beach. Little did they know that it would be their last meeting with one of their dear ones. The incident took place near Arnala Beach which is located in Virar of Maharashtra. A group of friends including the diseased 19-yr-old teenager identified as Devrai Rai left home for Arnala beach to spend a cheerful day to enjoy the onset of Monsoon in Maharashtra. The group ventured in the sea and later Devrai washed away leaving the rest of the friends in a state of shock. The high tide causing strong currents resulted in the tragedy.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, a bystander said, “We could hear them cheerfully playing in the shallow waters, however, since it was high tide, the teenagers were pulled inside along with the current.”

Devrai's body was later recovered and soon shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. With the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra, people are advised to plan trips and recreations carefully after checking respective advisories.

This is second such death reported in India in last 24 hours. as per a PTI report, a 25-year-old youth died after drowning at Hebbe waterfalls in Kemmanagundi in the district. Shravan, a native of Hyderabad, had come to Chikkamagaluru with his friend to visit scenic places. They reached Chikkamagaluru by bus and took a bike on rent. After visiting a few places, they reached Hebbe Falls on Monday. Shravan slipped and started drowning, while his friend somehow managed to come out. People nearby rescued Shravan however he died when he was being hospitalised.