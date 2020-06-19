Retailers bat for opening of malls and shopping complexes

Retailers Association of India (RAI), during an interactive discussion with Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, made a strong plea for the opening of malls and shopping centres in the state with strict guidelines while allowing all the stores to operate every day from 9am to 9pm. The retail sector employs more than over 46 million people and contributes to approximately 40 per cent of India’s consumption and 10 per cent to its GDP.

The association’s CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said with most consumers demonstrating hesitation to resume shopping, the retail sector has been seeking the support of all the stakeholders to revive customer sentiment. In these days, where demand is inelastic, the RAI has been requesting for longer hours and all days working to help reduce crowding at stores.

Rajagopalan, in his tweet, said, “We are confident that you @AUThackeray will steer us towards wonderful retailing days in Maharashtra.” He further stated, retailers are amongst the most resilient entrepreneurs of the Indian ecosystem. Despite the locodown relaxations, retailers are still facing a challenging time to revive their business.

“The impact on retail across the country is concerning and it will take a considerable amount of time for retailers to return to the green,” he said.