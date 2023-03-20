Result of Pune Board MHADA lottery 2023 for 3120 flats announced | Representative image

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday announced the result for the Pune Board Lottery 2023.

The results were announced by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an online program in which a draw for 3120 flats of MHADA's Pune Board was held. Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said that in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the program for providing housing for all is underway and MHADA should speed up its projects to provide affordable homes considering that.

Punekars were waiting for the result

The result of this draw was postponed due to technical glitches in the system and people who had participated in the lottery were eagerly waiting for the results.

MHADA had received 58,000 applications for its low-income housing scheme for 5,915 households. The flats are in the areas of Sangli, Pimpri Waghire, and Dive, among several others.

The MHADA Pune lottery scheme 2023 has reportedly got a lukewarm response from applicants due to the online application process.

MHADA Pune lottery registration started on January 5. Starting this year, only the option of an online interface between MHADA officials and the applicants was given.