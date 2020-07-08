FPJ Exclusive| Restructuring necessary for state broadcasters to keep up with times: Prasar Bharati's new board member Shaina NC

Mumbai: Newly-nominated member of Prasar Bharati and BJP leader Shaina NC said the state broadcasters needed to be restructured and their content strengthened.

Prasar Bharati controls entities such as Doordarshan and All India Radio.

“The greatest impact of Prasar Bharati is its connectivity to rural India via-a-vis Doordarshan, Akashwani and All India Radio. That needs to be leveraged to the maximum. It has a lot of experts, but it is necessary to restructure it in keeping with the times, to move with the times using the best of technology to reach out in the most advanced way in regional languages as well as English. That needs to be the priority,” the fashion designer and BJP leader said.