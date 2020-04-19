Ramayan: Even after Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar's clarification, viewers claim Doordarshan is cutting out scenes

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' has been making headlines ever-since it went on air amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. After netizens claimed that a few scenes from the latest Raavan episode were cut, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar had taken to Twitter to dismiss the claims.

After the Saturday episode of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' went on air, several user took to the micro-blogging site and claimed that Doordarshan had cut a scene that featured Raavan's brother - Ahiravan. Doordarshan's CEO Shashi Shekhar took to Twitter and said, "There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production."

In another tweet, Shashi Shekhar added, "The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions."