Ramayan: Even after Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar's clarification, viewers claim Doordarshan is cutting out scenes

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' has been making headlines ever-since it went on air amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. After netizens claimed that a few scenes from the latest Raavan episode were cut, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar had taken to Twitter to dismiss the claims.
After the Saturday episode of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' went on air, several user took to the micro-blogging site and claimed that Doordarshan had cut a scene that featured Raavan's brother - Ahiravan. Doordarshan's CEO Shashi Shekhar took to Twitter and said, "There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production."
In another tweet, Shashi Shekhar added, "The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions."
A user seemed dissatisfied with Shekhar's explanation and commented, "Mr Shashi Shekhar, First time when Ramayan realeses at that time all these seen was there,than why this time edited ??"
Another user wrote, "Ye original production nhi hai. 100% Ahiravan part cut kiya gya hai. Aap ne saayad Ramayan dekha hi nhi hoga pehle ka."
A comment read, "There are many scenes in ramayan which were edited, like during setu nirmaan there was a squirrel , that was also edited. Why?"
Earlier, journalist Neha Dixit had alleged that DD has been streaming the epic tele-series from a Moser Bear DVD. To which, the top boss of Doordarshan had said, "This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source."
Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Doordarshan has brought back its hit shows from the 90's era. Getting back classic programmes like 'Ramayan', to keep locked down people entertained, has catapulted Doordarshan (DD) to be the highest watched channel in India.
Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial 'Ramayan', which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.
