Restricted vehicular movement for Dussehra, Durga idol immersion

Ahead of the Dussehra festival and carrying of Durga idols for immersion on October 15-16, the Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed restrictions in the city from 3 pm to midnight. During this time, 17 roads will be closed, parking restrictions will be placed in 21 locations and 18 roads will be open only for one-way vehicular movement. Meanwhile, the traffic department has also banned the entry of heavy vehicles on seven roads.

In a circular dated Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic south and HQ) Yogesh Kumar said roads like Sardar Vallabhai Patel Road, Dr Dadasaheb Badamkar Marg, Pandita Ramabai Road, VP Road, JSS Road, Dattaram Lad Marg, SS Marg, Rajabadhe Chowk Junction, south-bound arm of Dilip Gupte Marg, north-bound arm of Gadkari Chowk, Takandas Kataria Road, Hemu Kalani Marg, Dindayal Upadhyay Marg, Jungle Mangal Road, Tank Road, SV Road in Bandra and Kandivali will be closed as a part of the restrictions.

Prakash Pethe Marg, Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Jagannath Shankar Sheth Marg, Nyaymurti Sitaram Patkar Marg, Pandita Ramabai Marg, Grant Road Bridge, Tardeo Road, Belasis Bridge, RS Nimkar Marg, Bapurao Jagtap Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Takandas Kataria Road, Bal Govind Das Road, JK Sawant Marg, SK Bhole Road, 60 Feet Road and Mankikar Marg will be restricted as one-way roads on both days.

The notification also said that there will be 21 parking restrictions in the city at locations like Nathalal Parekh Marg, Rambhai Salgaonkar Marg, Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg, VP Road, JSS Marg, Pandita Ramabai Marg, Justice Sitaram Patkar Marg, Sardar Vallabhai Patel Marg, Tardeo Road, SS Road, both bounds of Keluskar Marg, MB Raut Road, Pandurang Naik Marg, Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Dilip Gupte Marg, NC Kelkar Marg, Mori Road, Hemu Kalani Marg, SV Road from Mahim Causeway to Hill Road Junction and Juhu Tara Road.

Similarly, there will be a ban on entry of heavy vehicles on seven roads in the city that include Veer Savarkar Marg, both bounds of Gokhale Road, Senapati Bapat Marg, NC Kelkar Marg, Tilak Bridge, Lady Jamshedji Road and Mori Road for October 15-16.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:08 AM IST