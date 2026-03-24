‘Restore Dadar-Ratnagiri Train Or...’, MNS Turns Heat Up On Railways With 20-Day Ultimatum |

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has stepped up its protest demanding the restoration of the Dadar-Ratnagiri passenger train, a crucial service for daily commuters travelling between Mumbai and the Konkan region. The party has issued a strong warning to railway authorities, giving them 15 to 20 days to reinstate the service to Dadar, failing which it has threatened disruptive action.

Commuters Face Daily Inconvenience

The passenger train, which earlier operated between Dadar and Ratnagiri, was curtailed during the Covid period. Although services resumed later, the train now runs only up to Diva, leaving passengers to make additional travel arrangements. This shift has caused significant inconvenience, especially for those commuting from Mumbai to Konkan.

MNS leaders argue that forcing passengers to board the train from Diva adds unnecessary time, cost and difficulty to their journeys. Despite repeated appeals, the Railways have not provided a clear explanation for the continued restriction.

Ultimatum And Strong Warning

Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande warned that if the demand is not met within the stipulated time, the party will respond with strong measures. He indicated that trains heading towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar could be targeted as part of the protest.

Another party leader, Nitin Sardesai, echoed the sentiment, stating that the inconvenience faced by Konkan residents is unacceptable. He stressed that the party would not tolerate continued neglect of the region’s commuters.

Questions Raised Over Policy Decisions

MNS leaders also questioned the rationale behind the Railways’ decision, especially given the historical importance of the Konkan Railway. They pointed out that local communities had contributed land for the project, yet continue to face inadequate services.

The party further criticised the lack of attention from public representatives, asking why such issues are not being raised in Parliament. With road travel to Konkan still fraught with challenges, the demand for improved rail connectivity remains a pressing concern.

As tensions rise, all eyes are now on the Railways’ response to the ultimatum.

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