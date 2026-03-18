Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Raises Demand For 15-Coach Local Trains, Better Rail Connectivity | VIDEO

Shrikant Shinde calls for 15-coach local trains and improved rail connectivity while addressing issues in Lok Sabha | X - @DrSEShinde

Mumbai, March 17: Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader Shrikant Shinde raised key demands related to railway infrastructure and passenger facilities while participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha.

Call for 15-coach trains and platform expansion

Shinde called for all suburban local trains to be converted into 15-coach trains to ease overcrowding, particularly in high-density regions like Kalyan, which he represents. He also demanded that railway platforms be extended to accommodate longer trains.

Demands for new routes and increased frequency

Highlighting commuter concerns, he urged the Railway Ministry to introduce a new train service between Diva and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and to increase train frequency on the Konkan Railway as well as between Kopar Khairane and Vasai. He also pressed for fast-tracking of the Airoli–Kalwa Elevated Corridor project and completion of long-pending railway line expansions.

Push for cultural promotion at stations

Shinde emphasised the need to set up Marathi literature stalls at every railway station to promote regional language and culture.

Acknowledges funding and infrastructure push

During his speech, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for allocating Rs 23,000 crore for railway projects in Maharashtra in the 2026–27 budget. He noted that railway development has significantly accelerated after 2014, with projects worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore currently underway in the state.

He also acknowledged the contributions of former Railway Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Piyush Goyal in strengthening railway infrastructure.

References historical concerns and future outlook

Referring to historical concerns, Shinde cited Mahatma Gandhi’s 1916 article on railway conditions, stating that while issues persisted for decades, the current government has brought major improvements, including the introduction of modern trains like Vande Bharat.

Also Watch:

He also highlighted the strategic importance of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), noting that once fully operational, it will separate goods and passenger traffic, enabling more local train services and easing congestion on existing tracks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/