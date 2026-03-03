Kalyan On Fast Track: MP Shrikant Shinde Pushes For Time-Bound Execution Of Double-Decker Metro Corridors

A high-level review meeting of major infrastructure projects was held at the headquarters of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), with Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde strongly advocating for time-bound execution of key transport corridors. |

Kalyan: In what is being described as a transformative phase for the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, a high-level review meeting of major infrastructure projects was held at the headquarters of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), with Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde strongly advocating for time-bound execution of key transport corridors.

The meeting was attended by MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner Ashwin Mudgal and KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel, along with senior officials from various departments.

Kalyan Will See a New Traffic Pattern

Addressing officials during the meeting, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde said the proposed double-decker transport corridors will completely redefine traffic movement in the constituency.

This is not just about building roads or metro lines separately. We are creating an integrated three-tier transport system road at ground level, flyover above it, and metro rail on the top.

This model will drastically reduce congestion and prepare Kalyan for future population growth,” Shinde stated.

He emphasised that the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency is rapidly urbanising and requires infrastructure that matches its pace of expansion.

Double-Decker Metro Model to Be Implemented

It was decided that all metro corridors passing through the constituency will adopt a double-decker structure. The projects identified under this model include

Kalyan–Taloja Metro Line 12

Kanjurmarg–Badlapur Metro Line 14

Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan Metro Line 5

Metro Line 5A (Durgadi–Kalyan–Ulhasnagar–Ambarnath–Chikhloli)

Shilphata–Ranjnoli Elevated Corridor

Waldhuni–Nevli Elevated Road

Expansion of Metro Network

During the meeting, Shinde also pushed for expansion of key metro lines to strengthen regional connectivity.

Metro Line 5 will be extended in two additional phases:

Line 5B: Chikhloli to Badlapur

Line 5C: Durgadi to Titwala

Similarly, Metro Line 12 will be expanded through:

Line 12B: Shilphata via Mumbra–Kalwa to Thane

The objective is seamless connectivity from Badlapur and Ambarnath to Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. These expansions will significantly cut travel time for lakhs of commuters Shinde said, adding that MMRDA has responded positively to the proposals and a detailed plan will be prepared soon.

Fast-Tracking Ongoing Works

Reviewing the progress of Metro Line 12, officials informed that pillar erection and station construction are progressing steadily. Shinde directed authorities to further accelerate the pace of work.

He also welcomed the recent approval of Metro Line 12A and stressed that the proposed 12B extension will play a crucial role in connecting Shilphata to Thane via Mumbra and Kalwa.

Access-Controlled Corridors and Road Widening

The development of access-controlled corridors to ease travel towards Mumbai and Navi Mumbai was also discussed. Instructions were given to ensure seamless connectivity across Badlapur, Ambarnath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivli.

The Badlapur–Katai Road will be widened after removal of unauthorised constructions, and it will be integrated with the access-controlled network. Metro Line 14, which passes along this corridor, will be synchronised with the road development.

Rehabilitation and Cluster Redevelopment

On the Kalyan (East) U-Type Road and Shrimlanga Road projects, Shinde directed that land acquisition be completed at the earliest. Affected residents will be temporarily shifted to nearby BSUP housing.

A cluster redevelopment scheme will be implemented to provide permanent housing for displaced residents and commercial premises for shopkeepers impacted by the projects.

Airoli–Katai Freeway and Tunnel Work

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Airoli–Katai Freeway. Shinde instructed that the tunnel work at Katai Naka be completed at the earliest and that land acquisition for Phase 3 be expedited without delay.

Reiterating his commitment to infrastructure-led growth, Shinde said Kalyan Lok Sabha is moving towards a modern, multi-layered transport system. These projects will not only reduce traffic congestion but also boost economic activity and improve the overall quality of life.

With coordinated efforts between MMRDA and KDMC, the constituency is set to witness one of the most significant transport overhauls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

