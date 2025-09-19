Rescue Rangers 2025: Vantara’s Wildlife Adventure Returns To Mumbai

Under the theme 'Every Life Matters', Vantara, the global wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organisation founded by Anant Ambani, has relaunched its much-loved Rescue Rangers programme. The 2025 edition opened in Mumbai on 19 September and will run until 5 October at Jio World Drive, open daily from 12 noon to 9 pm.

A Playful Path To Conservation

The initiative transforms everyday spaces into vibrant learning zones, where children can experience the thrill of becoming a Rescue Ranger. Through interactive games, hands-on challenges, and storytelling, the programme is designed to nurture empathy, compassion, and awareness about the urgent need to protect wildlife.

After its Mumbai run, Rescue Rangers will travel to cities across India, giving more children the opportunity to take part in this one-of-a-kind adventure.

Learning Through Missions And Play

This year’s edition includes mission-based rescues and play-led learning activities. Young participants will step into scenarios involving animal rescues, habitat protection and tackling global issues such as climate change and pollution. Each activity sharpens problem-solving skills, sparks creativity, and builds a sense of responsibility.

Immersive storytelling zones and themed photo booths add to the experience, encouraging children to imagine themselves as real-life conservation heroes. At the end of their journey, every child who completes the activities is awarded the Vantara Rescue Ranger Certificate, a symbol of courage, kindness, and a wild-hearted spirit.

A Message From Vantara’s CEO

Reflecting on the impact of the initiative, Vivaan Karani, CEO of Vantara, said, “Rescue Rangers is more than just play. It is a journey of discovery that teaches children the true meaning of ‘Every Life Matters’. Each activity is designed not only to entertain but to ignite empathy, compassion, and responsibility. We hope the memories created here become seeds of awareness that grow into a lifelong commitment to protecting wildlife.”

Building Lifelong Bonds With Wildlife

Last year, winners of the Rescue Rangers Contest were rewarded with a special visit to Vantara’s conservation campus in Jamnagar, where they met rescued animals and engaged with caregivers. This year promises equally memorable experiences, ensuring that the next generation grows up with both a love for wildlife and the belief that every small action counts.