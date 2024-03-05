Requiem 2024: SVKM’s NMIMS Navi Mumbai Concludes Its 4th Edition Of Its Highly Successful Annual Music Fest

Requiem 2024: SVKM’s NMIMS Navi Mumbai Concludes Its Fourth Edition Of Its Highly Successful Annual Music Fest |

SVKM’s NMIMS Navi Mumbai concluded its fourth edition of its highly successful annual music fest, Requiem. The three-day ‘Indie Oasis’ themed fiesta, which took place from February 26-28, 2024, was a celebration of music and also had a space for sports, trivia, etc.

Focusing on holistic development, the festival aimed to foster an immersive learning experience with music, and also undertook activities connected with social outreach, such as promoting social inclusivity in collaboration with NGOs, supporting local arts, craft and small businesses, beach cleaning drives and a plethora of culinary delights. Requiem 4.0 was inaugurated with a grand banner drop followed by an exquisite opening ceremony. The festival proved to be an enchanting mix of music, arts, sports, and social awareness.



Highlights of the fest

Highlights of the fest included music competitions on Bollywood solo, Classical, Western music, Battle of Bands, Power of Instruments and Rap-it-Out. The biggest attraction ‘Starnight’ featured performances by Raghav Chaitanya, Mahi Mukherjee and Kushal Mangal. Other segments of the fest included the Indie Bazaar – a creative fusion of vibrant music and artisanal craftsmanship where each piece of art told stories of passion and perseverance, and the Craveyard – a culinary experience designed to satisfy every craving while grooving to eclectic beats.



The fourth edition of the fest also featured exciting sporting events like Replay – a relay course filled with challenging tasks and fun twists for the participants. Requiem, in collaboration with NGOs, also hosted Aashayein – a fun-filled event dedicated to bringing joy to children, encouraging active participation and fostering creativity through various games and activities with prize incentives and tokens of appreciation.

Director's thoughts

Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya, Director, SVKM’s NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus, said, “Studies show that music stimulates divergent thinking, helps in elevating mood and reducing stress, strengthens physiological and psychological well-being. Through this fest, we aim to encourage participation in music, developing sense of appreciation of music as an art, provide an inclusive platform for artists from diverse backgrounds, sensitizing students to bring people together through a shared love for music and developing sensitivity of giving back to society. Our journey with Requiem has been truly amazing and it has been a privilege to host so many successful editions of the fest.”

The event concluded with Starnight – a stage which saw both, music industry bigwigs and budding artists looking to make their mark, perform with equal love and joy for an amazing audience.