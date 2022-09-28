SVKM's Mithibai College's Film Society celebrates National Cinema Day

SVKM's Mithibai College of Arts has always strived to encourage students to connect with the crux of Indian Cinema, given its heavy influence upon the youth.

On 23d September 2022, the college celebrated National Cinema Day as a tribute to the legacy of this nation's distinguished journey of cinema.

The Mithibai Film Society organized 'Celluloid Ki Dastaan' wherein students came together to uphold the magic of Indian cinema. Activities such as Cosplay, Cinema Olympics and Dance Captain were conducted with active participation of more than 300 students. Lastly, a musical accolade was put together by the Mithibai Film Society band - ranging from Kishore Kumar's love-filled ro beats to A.R Rahman's contemporary tunes.

The event was graced by Dr. Krutika Desai, the l/C Principal in charge who interacted with the audiences about the significance of cinema in the anecdote of human life. When asked about how cinema impacts her life, Dr. Desai stated, "Cinema holds a good share of my college memories. Cinema can be a good cause and consequence of celebration."

The Film Society conducts workshops, activities, educational field trips and other interactive sessions on a regular basis, inspiring students to explore the vast sphere of cinema.