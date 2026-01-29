 Republic Day Parade 2026 Awards: Indian Navy Bags Best Marching Contingent; Maharashtra Best Tableaux
Republic Day Parade 2026 Awards: Indian Navy Bags Best Marching Contingent; Maharashtra Best Tableaux

The Republic Day Parade 2026 awards recognized the Indian Navy as Best Marching Contingent and Maharashtra’s ‘Ganeshotsav’ tableau as best among States. Delhi Police and Ministry of Culture also won top honors. In the Popular Choice category, Assam Regiment and Gujarat’s tableau led, celebrating themes of self-reliance and cultural heritage across Services, States, and Ministries.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Republic Day Parade 2026 Awards: Indian Navy Bags Best Marching Contingent; Maharashtra Best Tableaux | X @SpokespersonMoD

New Delhi: The results for the Best Marching Contingents and Best Tableaux for the Republic Day Parade 2026 have been announced, recognising outstanding performances by the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces and Auxiliary Forces, as well as States, Union Territories and Central Ministries.

Among the three Services, the Indian Navy was adjudged the Best Marching Contingent, while the Delhi Police secured the top honour in the category of Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces.

article-image

In the States and Union Territories category, Maharashtra won first place for its tableau themed 'Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta'. Jammu and Kashmir was placed second for showcasing 'Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu and Kashmir', while Kerala secured third place with its tableau highlighting 'Water Metro and 100 per cent Digital Literacy: Aatmanirbhar Kerala for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The award for the best tableau among Central Ministries and Departments was conferred on the Ministry of Culture for its presentation titled 'Vande Mataram - The Soul Cry of a Nation'. Special Prizes were awarded to the Central Public Works Department for 'Vande Mataram Commemoration of 150 Years' and the dance group 'Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India'.

Separately, the results of the Popular Choice category, based on an online poll conducted on the MyGov portal, were also declared.

article-image

In this category, the Assam Regiment was voted the Best Marching Contingent among the three Services, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) emerged as the top choice among CAPFs and auxiliary forces.

For tableaux in the Popular Choice category, Gujarat topped the list with its theme 'Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram', followed by Uttar Pradesh for 'Culture of Bundelkhand' and Rajasthan for 'Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)'.

The Department of School Education and Literacy won the Popular Choice award among Central Ministries and Departments for its tableau on 'National Education Policy 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Viksit Bharat'.

