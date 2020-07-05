Report COVID results within 24 hours of admission: Panvel Municipal Commissioner to private hospitals

The Panvel Municipal Commissioner (PMC) has issued a fresh guideline for the treatment of suspect corona patients in all private or government hospitals in its jurisdiction. Now, after admitting the patient, all the hospitals will have to get COVID tests done and report within the next 24 hours whether the patient is positive or not. Based on the results, the patient will be shifted to COVID or non-COVID hospitals.

As per the order, until the COVID test's report does not come and confirms whether the patient is positive or not, it is the hospital’s responsibility to ensure that the patient does not come in contact with COVID positive patients in the hospital.

The civic chief has also directed that all the hospitals carry out COVID test with TrueNat or RtPCR or as per the ICMR guidelines immediately after patients are admitted to the hospital. If the test report is positive in TrueNat, the RtPCR test is mandatory to confirm the report. “The hospitals will have to ensure that the report must come within 24 hours and for this, they can send the sample at the lab MGM Hospital in Kamothe or a private lab,” said a senior official from PMC. He added that after getting a report of COVID, the hospital will shift the patient in COVID or non-COVID hospital. “They will also ensure that during the 24 hours in the hospital, the patients do not come in contact with corona positive patients,” added the official.

According to a civic official, there were complaints that private hospitals were not entertaining patients in the absence of COVID test report and in case they admit patient, the COVID test report was delayed to fleece the patient.

The civic body also directed that asymptomatic patients should be treated at home. “All asymptomatic patients should be isolated at home or at the institution quarantine centre. They should not be provided beds unless they develop symptoms,” said the official.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis visited Panvel Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to check the arrangement to fight against COVID-19. He lambasted the state government over the poor preparation and also shrinking its responsibility by transferring municipal commissioner at large scale.

Fadnavis said that the rise in the number of positive cases in Navi Mumbai is the APMC. “There is a need of thermal screening and more random testing and number of ventilators are also low as per the need in future,” he said.