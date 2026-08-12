‘Repair Or Redevelop Is For Society’: Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Against Demolition of 129-Year-Old Building Housing Iconic Jimmy Boy |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) has ordered structural repairs to the 129-year-old building that houses the iconic Jimmy Boy Parsi restaurant in South Mumbai, instead of its demolition. The court directed the occupants to vacate the building at the earliest before the repair work begins.

According to the Times of India’s latest report, the court clarified that the repair work must be carried out under strict supervision and in accordance with the law and recommendations outlined in the IIT report dated March 5.

The latest order was passed by Acting Chief Justice R.V. Ghuge and Justice Gautam Akhand.

BMC had sought demolition

The iconic Jimmy Boy restaurant, located in the Vikas Premises Co-operative Housing Society Limited building in Fort, has been in the spotlight since last year after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sought to demolish the structure in June 2025.

The IIT Bombay report stated that certain portions of the building require substantial repairs and structural strengthening. It also confirmed that the building could be safely occupied once the recommended repairs are completed.

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Society cites IIT Bombay report

The advocate representing the housing society argued that the IIT Bombay report did not classify any portion of the building as C-1. He further submitted that the basis for the BMC’s demolition notices, therefore, did not apply in this case. The building has been classified partly as C-2A and partly as C-2B, with no portion categorised as C-1.

Opposing the relief, BMC advocate Dhrupad Patil argued that, given the building’s age of 129 years, repairs would extend its life by only around 15 years and that redevelopment should be considered instead. The civic body also warned that temporary repairs could pose a risk to life and property.

HC permits structural repairs

In its verdict, the HC observed that the BMC had failed to dispute the IIT report or its recommendation against demolition. The court also rejected the BMC’s contention, observing, “Whether to repair or redevelop is for the society and its members.”

The HC permitted the society to undertake the necessary repairs and structural strengthening and directed the BMC to grant the required permissions expeditiously and “not obstruct” the work.

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