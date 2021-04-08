Remdesivir shortage: Long queue outside Kalyan pharmacy as patients' relatives desperately wait for injection

The first wave across Maharashtra had seen citizens queuing up outside essential shops for food. While, in the second wave a different thing was noticed in Kalyan. More than 150 people queued up outside a medical shop in Kalyan for hours to get Remdesivir injection prescribed by the doctor.

Most of them who queued up outside Amey Medical in Kalyan (East) were relatives of Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals. However, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation authorities claimed they have stock at civic hospital, the situation of shortage was at private hospital.

Vishwanath Bhoir, a Shiv-Sena MLA from Kalyan west started receiving calls from people requesting to help to get the Remdesivir injection. "The shortage started on Wednesday morning. The treatment procedure followed step by step, it never resulted in a shortage. But the doctor's prescribed everyone for the injection and people queued up resulting in shortage," added Bhoir who claims people queued up for more than four to five hours on Wednesday evening after which he contacted Eknath Shinde, the Guardian minister of Shiv-sena who arranged 30 to 35 injections that were distributed among the masses. "A huge stock will be coming in the next two days and we will see no shortage of such injections in the city," added Bhoir.