Thane: 28 shops in Kalyan sealed in last two days for flouting COVID-19 norms

On Tuesday, the KDMC officials took action against 17 shops including two wine shops, two marriage halls, D-mart, and locals shops. On Wednesday, they took action against a total of 11 shops including 3 shops based in Titwala market, a sports club badminton court shop in Kalyan, wine shop, 1 saloon, 1 auto garage, and 1 garment among others. "Even after the guidelines imposed by the government to break the chain and follow lockdown rules till April 30, many shops that were not part of essential services kept the shop open. We took action against them and sealed the shop till April 30. The action will keep going on as our team will keep vigilance in every corner of the city," said Madhavi Pophale, Public Relation officer, KDMC.