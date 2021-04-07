Thane: 28 shops in Kalyan sealed in last two days for flouting COVID-19 norms

Kalyan: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has sealed around 28 establishments that violated the guidelines by the state government. The KDMC officials had started the drive on Tuesday and sealed 17 shops including two marriage halls and two wine shops and on Wednesday, they sealed 11 shops.
Pallavi Bhagwat, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Dombivli Division of KDMC said, "A dedicated team has been formed in every ward of the corporation across Kalyan and Dombivli. The team keeps vigilance across markets and roads in and around their wards. If we find any shops open rather than essential service we take action against them. Also, if we find the essential service shops violating the norms like allowing more than 50 people or not following social distancing we take action against them and seal it," added Bhagwat.
On Tuesday, the KDMC officials took action against 17 shops including two wine shops, two marriage halls, D-mart, and locals shops. On Wednesday, they took action against a total of 11 shops including 3 shops based in Titwala market, a sports club badminton court shop in Kalyan, wine shop, 1 saloon, 1 auto garage, and 1 garment among others. "Even after the guidelines imposed by the government to break the chain and follow lockdown rules till April 30, many shops that were not part of essential services kept the shop open. We took action against them and sealed the shop till April 30. The action will keep going on as our team will keep vigilance in every corner of the city," said Madhavi Pophale, Public Relation officer, KDMC.