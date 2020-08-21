Reliance Infrastructure plans to sell stakes in Mumbai Metro-1, writes to Maharashtra govt

Reliance Infrastructure owns 69% stake in MMOPL, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) owns 26% and Transdev (formerly Veolia Transport) owns 5%.

MMOPL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that was constituted to develop and run Metro-1. MMOPL operates and maintains Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro line in Mumbai, the only Public-Private Partnership metro corridor in Maharashtra.

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on June 30 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 288.41 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 299 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 4,453 crore as against Rs 6,080 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company said it has assets of over Rs 66,800 crore and net worth of Rs 9,500 crore.