Rekha refuses to get tested for COVID-19 despite multiple requests by BMC

Veteran actress Rekha’s bungalow in the Bandstand area of the Bandra locality has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19.
The bungalow named Sea Springs has also been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality completely.
The bungalow normally has two security guards on duty. One of them has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report. The website added that the infected member of Rekha's staff is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.
However, according to a report by India TV, Rekha, her manager Farzana with three staff members and a security guard were supposed to undergo tests for COVID-19.
When the BMC officials arrived to escort them for the same, the door wasn’t answered. After sometime, Farzana spoke to them from behind the door, asking them to call on her number to talk regarding the same. The team had no choice but to return.
Chief Medical Officer of BMC H West ward Sanjay Phude asserted that they did call, to which Farzana mentioned that Rekha is fit and fine. She informed that they haven’t come in contact with anyone.
Despite the claims, the BMC officials maintained that it is mandatory to get tested for anyone who comes in contact with a person tested positive for the virus.
The BMC arrived at Rekha’s residence to sanitize her house, but yet again the door was unanswered. Eventually they managed to spray disinfectants just outdoors and returned.
Rekha is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff member has been affected by COVID-19. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, have reported that members of their staff have been infected by the coronavirus.
An official statement from Rekha or her office is awaited in the matter.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)