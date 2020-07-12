Twitterati crack jokes about Amitabh testing COVID-19 positive after Rekha's bungalow gets sealed - is there a connection?

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He took to Twitter and wrote, "I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh tweeted. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added.

On Sunday morning, Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, told news agency ANI that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital.

Meanwhile, countless posts on Twitter found a "connection" between alleged old flames Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 and Rekha's bungalow getting sealed.

"Mr. Bachchan tested Covid positive. Rekha's bungalow sealed as her guard tested Covid positive," wrote a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user said, "Amitabh tested positive for coronavirus and Rekha’s bungalow sealed and marked as containment zone. What is the universe upto???

Here are a few Twitter reactions: