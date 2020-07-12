Twitterati crack jokes about Amitabh testing COVID-19 positive after Rekha's bungalow gets sealed - is there a connection?

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He took to Twitter and wrote, "I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh tweeted. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added.
On Sunday morning, Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, told news agency ANI that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital.
Meanwhile, countless posts on Twitter found a "connection" between alleged old flames Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 and Rekha's bungalow getting sealed.
"Mr. Bachchan tested Covid positive. Rekha's bungalow sealed as her guard tested Covid positive," wrote a Twitter user.
Another Twitter user said, "Amitabh tested positive for coronavirus and Rekha’s bungalow sealed and marked as containment zone. What is the universe upto???
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
However, as all these social media posts claim the two news stories to have a "connection", it was actually on Wednesday, July 8 when Rekha's bungalow was declared as a containment zone.
Free Press Journal's July 10 newspaper had carried the story - "Film actress Rekha's bungalow declared containment zone after guard tests positive". As per the story, a guard had tested positive on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after the guard tested positive, the actress got all her staff tested. Rekha's Sea Springs bungalow is located at Bandstand Bandra (W).
According to the latest reports, Rekha has told the BMC that she will get her COVID-19 test done on her own and submit the report to them. "Rekha did not want BMC to test her. She informed the body that she will get a test done on her own and submit the report to them," a civil official said.
