 'Reform Over Punishment': Court Fines Jammer Breaker
Judge Havelikar noted that the court chose not to apply Section 325 of the CrPC, which allows for severe punishment, to ensure justice was served appropriately.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 02:27 AM IST
Representative Image |

The Thane’s Civil Judge Junior Division (CJJD) court has shown leniency to a 35-year-old man who broke a traffic jammer. The court ordered him to pay a Rs1,000 fine, failing which he will face one week of simple imprisonment.

The court, presided over by Judge SC Havelikar, said that the punishment should neither be harsh nor excessive, but also not inadequate or ridiculous. Judge Havelikar noted that the court chose not to apply Section 325 of the CrPC, which allows for severe punishment, to ensure justice was served appropriately.

The judge considered that the accused, Mujhmil Waghu, was just 25 years old at the time of the incident and still had a chance for improvement. Therefore, leniency was deemed appropriate.

On March 15, 2014, Mujhmil Waghu parked his car outside Jupiter Hospital in Thane. The traffic police clamped his vehicle with a jammer. Waghu claimed he was in a hurry and did not notice the jammer, which he then broke. He later voluntarily approached Vartak Nagar police station and handed over the broken jammer, leading to a theft charge against him.

