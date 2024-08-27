'Reflection Of Poor Quality Of Infrastructure Built By Modi Sarkar,' Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi While Reacting To Collapse Of 35-Foot Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Sindhudurg

New Delhi: Following the collapse of the 35-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the BJP and said that the collapse is a reflection of the poor quality of infrastructure built by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The 35-feet Shivaji Statue inaugurated by Narendra Modi collapsed today (Monday). It's a reflection of the poor quality of infrastructure built by Modi sarkar. Shivaji was a symbol of equality and secularism, his statue's collapse is an example of Narendra Modi's lack of commitment to Shivaji's vision," Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X.

The 35-feet Shivaji Statue inaugurated by @narendramodi collapsed today. It’s a reflection of the poor quality of infrastructure built by Modi sarkar. Shivaji was a symbol of equality & secularism, his statue’s collapse is an example of @narendramodi’s lack of commitment to… pic.twitter.com/BY6VysT2G1 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 26, 2024

FIR Filed Against Contractor Jaydeep Apte & Structural Consultant Chetan Patil

Earlier, local police filed an FIR against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil following the collapse of the 35-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg.

The FIR, registered under sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was confirmed by Sindhudurg Police.

"FIR has been registered by local police in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue incident against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5)," Sindhudurg Police said.

Indian Navy Issues Statement Over The Incident

Earlier, the Indian Navy noted with deep concern the damage caused on Monday morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day on December 4, 2023, as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg.

"Along with the State Government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest," the Indian Navy said.

#IndianNavy issues a statement regarding the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at a historic fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.@indiannavy pic.twitter.com/6tV52254ma — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 27, 2024

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reacts To The News Of Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Sindhudurg

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort as "unfortunate" and announced that officials from PWD and the Navy will visit the site and investigate the cause behind it on August 27.

Shinde said that the statue fell and was damaged due to strong winds and added that the Maharashtra government will find out the reasons behind this incident and reinstall the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the same place.

Watch: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacts to the incident of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapsing pic.twitter.com/WU6tOc2Yu8 — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2024

"The incident that happened is unfortunate. This statue was erected by the Navy. They had also designed it. But due to strong winds of around 45 km/h, it fell and got damaged. Tomorrow, officials from PWD and the Navy will visit the site and investigate the cause behind it. I sent Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan to the site as soon as I heard about the incident. We will find out the reasons behind this incident and reinstall the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the same place," Shinde said.

The collapsed statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, on December 4, 2023.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Demands Action Against The Contractor

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule demanded action against the contractor, who built the statue.

In a post on X, Sule said, that, "The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at the Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg has collapsed today. The work of erecting this statue was assigned to a contractor from Thane district... We demand that this person and their organisation be blacklisted by all departments... A thorough investigation is essential to determine why the quality of this statue's work was so poor and to address other related issues."

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Takes Jab At PM Modi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut meanwhile took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "The haste with which the statue was inaugurated, keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind, I feel that it was done in a very poor manner. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was insulted for elections and votes. The installation by Modi ji's hands shows that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not want this."