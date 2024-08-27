 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse In Sindhudurg: Police File FIR Against Contractor & Structural Consultant Under BNS
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse In Sindhudurg: Police File FIR Against Contractor & Structural Consultant Under BNS

A case has been filed against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109,110,125,318 and 3(5), informed Sindhudurg Police.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg that collapsed on Monday, August 26 | X

An FIR has been registered by local police in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109,110,125,318 and 3(5), informed Sindhudurg Police.

Earlier, the Indian Navy noted with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day on December 3, 2023, as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg.

Along with the State Government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest, said the Indian Navy.

On Monday (August 26), around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in coastal Malvan in Sindhudurg district, a 35-feet-statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed causing massive embarrasment for the state government.

The opposition parties and leaders in state questioned the Eknath Shinde led state government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at whose hands the statue was unveiled on December 4, 2023.

