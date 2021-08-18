Redevelopment of BDD Chawls: MHADA to pay Rs 1,000 stamp duty charges for eligible beneficiaries

Advertisement

Just days after the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the BDD Chawls redevelopment, the state government announced yesterday that it will charge a measly Rs 1,000 as stamp duty for registration of agreement per house from residents of pre-Independence era BDD Chawls which is being developed by the state housing body MHADA. And here’s more good news: the state Cabinet chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray also approved that MHADA will pay the Rs 1,000 stamp duty for the eligible beneficiaries.

As many as 207 BDD Chawls were constructed between 1921 and 1925 in Worli, Naigaum, Lower Parel and Sewri. In redevelopment projects, the stamp duty is payable on the construction cost on the rehab component. A senior MHADA official said that in Mumbai, the construction cost is Rs 30,250 per sq mt, on which 5% stamp duty is charged. “A BDD Chawl resident who is eligible for a 500 sq ft home after the redevelopment would have had to pay Rs 84,350. However, the state Cabinet has decided to charge a nominal stamp duty of just Rs 1,000 which too will be paid by MHADA,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) after the Cabinet meeting said the decision will bring relief to the original owners and give impetus to the redevelopment of BDD Chawls. “It is a big relief to the residents who are anxiously waiting for their new homes after redevelopment which was kicked off on August 1 in Worli,” state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said. He added that the redevelopment of BDD Chawls is being just being launched at Worli, but also at Naigaum and NM Joshi Marg in Lower Parel.

Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who was elected to the state Assembly from Worli constituency, said, “The state Cabinet decided that the stamp duty for the registration of flats built under the BDD Chawls redevelopment project shall be lowered to just Rs 1,000. MHADA will bear this amount to ensure the residents do not have the financial burden.”

The BDD Chawls came up in Mumbai between 1921 and 1925 and got converted into housing facility for the working class. There are about 207 chawls in Worli, Naigaum, Lower Parel and Sewri. Many of these chawls, now in dilapidated condition, are located on prime plots.

According to the CMO, MHADA will carry out redevelopment and nearly 15,584 tenants are planned to be rehabilitated. As per the proposed redevelopment plan for 195 chawls situated on 34.05 hectares of government land at Worli, the government will provide 500 sq ft housing unit free of cost on ownership basis to the eligible unit holders. Besides, slum-dwellers will get a 269 sq ft housing unit. In addition to rehabilitation of these existing 15,584 units, nearly 8,120 housing units under sale category will also be constructed.

During the redevelopment, the unit holders will be shifted to transit camps. In addition, the government will provide homes to 2,900 police personnel staying in BDD Chawls at Worli. A Naigaum, 22-storey buildings will be constructed to rehabilitate 3,444 unit holders. The buildings, which will house flats to be sold at the market price, will be 40-storeyed structures.

Awhad said the redevelopment of chawls at Worli will be completed in eight years and for chawls at Naigaum and Parel in seven years.

