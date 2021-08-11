Mumbai: Worli villagers want homes on the lines of BDD Chawl

After BDD Chawl recently received a nod for the housing redevelopment project, residents of Worli village have also demanded houses on similar lines. Residents also feel that the government is giving them step-motherly treatment.

These residents had in the past as well demanded new homes, but in vain. Now, over 10,000 families have written to the chief minister’s office on this issue. One of the residents, who is also an activist said, “In order to carry out any redevelopment work, residents will have to first get permission from the navy and coast department as the area is in close proximity to the navy and falls under the costal regulation zone (CRZ). However, seeking these permissions takes a lot of time. Therefore, if the government gets involved in our housing redevelopment project, our dream will turn into a reality. Also, like BDD, we too should be given new homes with all amenities.”

The state government, led by the Mahavikas Aghadi, had recently laid the foundation stone of Worli BDD Chawl redevelopment project. A sample flat has also been made ready. Meanwhile, the Koli community also pointed out that several illegal hutments are mushrooming in the area, especially during lockdown. “The increase in houses will eventually complicate the redevelopment plan. Due to restrictions from the navy, the height of the new buildings remains restricted. Once the project takes place, everyone will expect a house and accommodating all will be difficult. Therefore, it is necessary to initiate action against these illegal hutments by the BMC,” a resident said. The CM’s office has replied that the issue has been sent to the Urban Development and Housing development ministry.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:23 PM IST