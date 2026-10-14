'Reading Is Like An SIP': Kranti Gada And Experts Urge Parents To Build Children's Reading Habits In The Age Of Screens | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: “Reading is like an SIP,” says Kranti Gada, founder of children’s library subscription platform neOwn, comparing a child’s reading habit to a systematic investment plan, where small, regular contributions build lasting returns. Her analogy anchored a conversation on children’s reading at the launch of author Amish Tripathi’s Dhruv Tara at Finland International School, Mahalaxmi, where Tripathi, early-childhood educator Dr Swati Popat Vats, parents and children discussed how to keep young readers turning pages when screens compete for their attention.

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The speakers emphasised that a love for books begins at home, with parents playing an important role in shaping children’s everyday habits.

“Children don’t listen, they imitate,” Tripathi said, underlining the importance of parents leading by example. Children who see adults making time for books, he suggested, are more likely to develop an interest in reading themselves.

Emphasising the importance of reading, Vats said, “Reading is the best dharohar you can give your kids.” She said that introducing children to books early can give them something valuable that stays with them as they grow.

The speakers advised that reading should not become an academic obligation tied to assignments, examinations, or marks. Instead, they encouraged parents to let children explore books at their own pace, ask questions, and discover stories and subjects that genuinely interest them. “A child’s worth should not be measured by academic results. A report card should never define who a child is or determine their value,” said Dr Swati Popat Vats.

The discussion also examined the difference between reading and consuming content on screens. While videos present images, characters and narratives directly, books require children to imagine settings, visualise characters and interpret situations for themselves. Reading can encourage imagination, curiosity and independent thinking. “Parents must not hand over childhood to devices. We cannot replace everyday interactions with technology, where lullabies are sung by Siri and bedtime stories are read by Alexa. Human interaction is especially important in a child’s early years,” Said Vats.

With artificial intelligence and digital media becoming increasingly prominent in children’s lives, the panel called for a balanced approach to technology. Digital tools can support learning, they noted, but should not come at the cost of human connection, imagination and the freedom to think independently.

Author Amish Tripathi compared AI to a bicycle and a motorised two-wheeler, explaining that while using AI as a tool can help children think faster and work more efficiently, relying on it as a replacement for their own thinking could weaken their mental abilities. He said, “Don’t use AI as a replacement for your mind. Use it as a tool. If you use AI like a bicycle, exercising your mind while using it to move faster, you become smarter. But if you use it like a motorised two-wheeler, without exercising your mind, your mental muscles won’t strengthen.”

The larger message from the discussion was that reading must become a part of everyday family life rather than remain confined to classrooms and schoolwork. By making books accessible, reading alongside children and allowing them the freedom to explore, parents can help build a habit that grows with them.