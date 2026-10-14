Bombay HC Seeks Details Of Dedicated Rehabilitation Scheme For Minor POCSO Survivors Beyond Financial Aid

The Bombay High Court has asked Maharashtra to clarify whether dedicated rehabilitation support exists for minor survivors of sexual offences | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government whether it has a dedicated scheme to support minor girls who are victims of sexual offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, observing that financial assistance alone may not help them become self-reliant in the long run.

A bench headed by Justice Bharati Dangre, on October 12, said such victims need a different approach focused on helping them overcome trauma, continue their education and secure a means of livelihood, preferably with the support of their families.

Court Examines Rehabilitation Measures

The court was hearing three petitions seeking permission to undergo medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) procedures for minor survivors.

During the hearing, Assistant Government Pleader Molina Thakur placed before the court a Government Resolution issued by the Women and Child Development Department outlining a scheme formulated under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Rules of 2018. The scheme covers various categories of children in need of care and protection, including victims of offences under the POCSO Act.

However, the bench observed that the resolution did not specifically identify this category of children or prescribe the period for which assistance would be provided.

“In our view, a girl who is a victim of an offence under the POCSO Act falls in a completely different category,” the court observed, adding that it was not necessary for every such victim to be admitted to an institution or an observation home.

Education And Livelihood For Survivors

The bench said rehabilitation should instead focus on helping the girls recover from their trauma, with family support wherever possible, and making arrangements for their future.

It suggested facilitating their education if they wished to continue studying or providing them with vocational skills to help them earn a livelihood and become financially independent.

The court asked Thakur to seek instructions from the Women and Child Development Department and the Social Welfare Department on whether a scheme had been formulated specifically for such girls.

It also directed her to contact the Women and Child Development Commissioner to ascertain whether any scheme for POCSO victims existed apart from the Manodhairya Scheme, or whether other government programmes provided them financial assistance.

Manodhairya Scheme Under Scrutiny

Launched by the Maharashtra government in October 2013, the Manodhairya Scheme provides financial aid to survivors of sexual assault as part of its welfare and rehabilitation efforts.

“Financial assistance alone may not provide a sustainable solution in the long run,” the bench observed, stressing the need for measures that would enable survivors to build independent lives rather than remain dependent on financial assistance granted by courts.

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Government Asked To Respond

The government has been directed to provide the necessary information at the next hearing on October 26. The matter will be listed on the supplementary board.

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