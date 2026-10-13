Bhiwandi Crime: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Threatening To Circulate AI-Generated Obscene Images Of Minor; Case Registered Under BNS And POCSO Act

Bhiwandi City Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of molesting a minor and threatening to circulate digitally manipulated images of her | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, October 13, 2026: A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Bhiwandi for allegedly harassing a 17-year-old girl, molesting her and threatening to create obscene images of her using artificial intelligence (AI) before circulating them on social media to defame her.

The accused, identified as Sahadev Saha, allegedly threatened the minor through Instagram calls, warning that her photographs would be digitally manipulated into obscene images and made viral. Following the girl's complaint, Bhiwandi City Police registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Alleged Molestation And Online Threats

According to the police, the alleged incident began when the girl was at a female friend's house. Saha allegedly molested her there. He subsequently contacted her through Instagram and threatened to use AI technology to create obscene images using her photographs and circulate them online.

The threat of digitally manipulated images being shared publicly allegedly became another means of intimidating the minor. The complaint prompted police to initiate legal action against the accused.

Case Registered Under BNS And POCSO

On October 10, police registered a case under Sections 78 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was subsequently taken into custody.

The case highlights concerns over the alleged misuse of AI tools to create sexually explicit manipulated images and threaten victims with online humiliation. Such threats can cause serious emotional distress, particularly when the victim is a minor.

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Police Investigation Underway

While the investigation continues, the allegations against Saha remain subject to the legal process. Police are examining the circumstances of the incident and the threats allegedly made through Instagram.

The identity of the minor has been withheld to protect her privacy, in accordance with the safeguards applicable to children involved in sexual-offence cases.

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