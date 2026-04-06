Four Minor Boys Brutally Assaulted With Iron Rods In Bhiwandi For Plucking Raw Mangoes, One Leg Fractured

In a shocking incident that underscores rising intolerance and mob aggression four minor boys were brutally assaulted for allegedly plucking raw mangoes in Thanes Bhiwandi, leaving one with a fractured leg and three others seriously injured. |

Bhiwandi: In a shocking incident that underscores rising intolerance and mob aggression four minor boys were brutally assaulted for allegedly plucking raw mangoes in Thanes Bhiwandi, leaving one with a fractured leg and three others seriously injured.

Incident location

The incident occurred on Sunday in Nathhu Nagar located in the Chavindra area along the Bhiwandi–Nashik Road. According to the Bhiwandi Taluka Police the victims residents of Rafique Nagar in Avachitpada had gone to pluck raw mangoes from a tree situated on a plot owned by Vilas Patil.

What followed was a violent response that has sparked outrage. Police said that Vilas Patil, along with Mayuresh Patil and Yug Patil, allegedly chased the minors caught them and assaulted them mercilessly using iron rods, sticks, and thick plastic pipes. The attack was so severe that all four boys sustained multiple injuries, with one of them, Arshad Shah, suffering a fracture in his leg.

Attack severity

Eyewitness accounts and statements from the injured reveal that the accused not only beat the children brutally but also threatened them forcing them to “put back the mangoes on the tree.” The assault reportedly continued until the boys collapsed unconscious on the spot.

In a timely act of intervention, a local resident, Inzamamul Haq khan from Sainagar rushed the injured children to the IGM Sub-District Hospital in his vehicle. Doctors confirmed that while Arshad Shah sustained a fracture the other three Mohammed Anees Ansari (14), Mohammed Hasan Ansari (17), and Sameer Ansari (17) are undergoing treatment for serious injuries. Their condition is said to be critical but stable.

Timely intervention

The victims all aged between 14 and 17, had reportedly gone to pluck mangoes—an act often seen as a harmless childhood mischief. However, the disproportionate violence inflicted on them has raised serious concerns about lawlessness and the use of extreme force over trivial matters.

Arshad Shah’s mother, speaking to FPJ questioned the brutality of the act. “They are children. They were plucking something to eat, not committing a serious crime. Beating them like animals is inhuman,” she said demanding strict action against the accused.

The Bhiwandi Taluka Police have registered a case against Vilas Patil, Mayuresh Patil, and Yug Patil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assaulting minors and causing grievous injuries. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/