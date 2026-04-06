Mumbai's Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project Enters Defining Phase As First TBM 'Nayak' Begins Excavation

Mumbai’s ambitious push to reimagine east-west connectivity is set to enter a defining phase this week, as the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), christened Nayak, prepares to begin excavation for the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel project from Tuesday onwards. | X

Mumbai’s ambitious push to reimagine east-west connectivity is set to enter a defining phase this week, as the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), christened Nayak, prepares to begin excavation for the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel project from Tuesday onwards. The TBM Nayak named after the rare Nayak butterfly found in SGNP. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will formally inaugurate the construction phase, signalling the transition from preparatory works to full-scale tunnelling. The ceremony, scheduled for 11:30 am, will also be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

True beginning

Though groundwork for the project began in May 2023, the lowering and activation of the first TBM marks the true beginning of excavation—arguably the most complex and critical stage of the project.

A machine built for Mumbai’s toughest terrain, a 13.34-metre diameter single-shield TBM—among the largest deployed in urban tunnelling. Weighing nearly 2,500 tonnes and assembled from over a thousand components, the machine represents cutting-edge engineering tailored for challenging geological conditions.

Manufactured by Herrenknecht AG, with assembly support from its Chennai facility, the TBM integrates global expertise with local execution. Its advanced navigation and real-time monitoring systems are designed to ensure precision drilling—critical in a dense urban region where even minor deviations could have significant consequences.

Beneath a forest:

One of the most sensitive stretches of the tunnel passes beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park—a protected ecological zone known for its dense forest cover and hidden hydrological networks.

Officials say this section poses unique challenges, particularly the risk of water seepage from undiscovered underground reservoirs. To mitigate this, the project will adopt safety protocols inspired by international benchmarks, including those used in Singapore’s metro systems, which tunnel through water-bearing strata.

Beyond safety, the TBM is equipped with automated debris removal systems, emergency response modules, and enhanced worker protection features, reducing manual intervention while improving efficiency and environmental compliance.

As Mumbai continues to grapple with congestion and long commute times, the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel stands out as a high-stakes infrastructure bet—one that tunnels not just through rock, but through the city’s long-standing east-west divide.

A 15-minute promise:

Once completed, the 23-km tunnel is expected to dramatically cut travel time between Thane and Borivali—from the current 60–90 minutes to just 15 minutes. Designed as twin tunnels, each will accommodate two traffic lanes along with an emergency lane, with cross-passages planned every 300 metres for safety and evacuation.

The project is being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, with Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited as the primary contractor. The Hill–TCE joint venture is overseeing consultancy and design aspects.

While Nayak gears up for its descent and drilling, a second TBM is currently in transit. Officials indicate that once excavation begins, assembly work for the second machine will commence in parallel, accelerating the overall timeline.

The project has been divided into three packages—two civil packages, which are currently underway, and a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) packag.

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