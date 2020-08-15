Re-exams for SSC and HSC students tentatively in October

Students who have failed in Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams can appear for the re-examination tentatively from October 6 to 23, 2020 while, those who have not passed in Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exams can appear from October 6 to 29, 2020 as proposed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

According to an internal communication letter of the MSBSHSE dated August 13, the re-exams for Class 10 will be conducted from October 6 to 23 and for Class 12 from October 6 to 29, 2020. Internal assessment exams including practical and oral exams will be conducted tentatively in October by respective schools and junior colleges.

Over 1.25 lakh students have not cleared the SSC (Class 10) board exams while around 1.80 lakh students have not passed in the HSC (Class 12) board exams in Maharashtra. In addition, some students have got an ATKT as they failed in two subjects. These students are allowed to secure admissions to the next academic year provided they clear the backlog exams of respective subjects.

According to sources of MSBSHSE, these re-exams will be conducted offline in respective schools and junior colleges. A senior official of MSBSHSE said, "The re-exams will be conducted mostly via offline mode. The Maharashtra state board will issue guidelines for these exams depending on the Covid-19 situation."