RCF explosion: Injured worker succumbs in hospital, death toll increases to four

HomeMumbaiRCF explosion: Injured worker succumbs in hospital, death toll increases to four

Three people had died on the spot when the incident occurred at around 4:45pm, while three were under treatment.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Injured worker succumbs in hospital, death toll increases to four. | Pixabay
Alibag: The death toll in the explosion in a unit of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) in Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday evening has increased to four, an official said on Friday.

Three people had died on the spot when the incident occurred at around 4:45pm, while three were hospitalised, of which one had succumbed, he said.

"Sajid Siddiki died in Mumbai's Fortis Hospital on Thursday. Two workers continue to be hospitalized," he said.

RCF Thal general manager Shrinivas Kulkarni said a high-level committee of experts was probing the incident, adding that the firm will pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the dead and Rs 3 lakh to the injured.

Meanwhile, RCF also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh to the injured for medical expenses.

article-image

