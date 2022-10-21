RCF explosion: Injured worker succumbs in hospital, death toll increases to four

Injured worker succumbs in hospital, death toll increases to four. | Pixabay

Alibag: The death toll in the explosion in a unit of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) in Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday evening has increased to four, an official said on Friday.

Three people had died on the spot when the incident occurred at around 4:45pm, while three were hospitalised, of which one had succumbed, he said.

"Sajid Siddiki died in Mumbai's Fortis Hospital on Thursday. Two workers continue to be hospitalized," he said.

RCF Thal general manager Shrinivas Kulkarni said a high-level committee of experts was probing the incident, adding that the firm will pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the dead and Rs 3 lakh to the injured.

