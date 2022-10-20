Navi Mumbai: RCF announces ex-gratia for injured and deceased, sets up enquiry

RCF announces ex-gratia for injured & deceased, sets up enquiry | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: A day after the explosion in an air-conditioner compressor at the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) plant at Alibaug, the management has set up an inquiry committee of high-level experts to investigate the incident.

Three persons died and three others were injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday afternoon. RCF also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh to the injured for medical expenses.

Read Also Maharashtra: Three workers killed in AC compressor blast at RCF unit in Raigad

In a statement issued on Thursday, the RCF said the incident took place around 4.45 pm on Wednesday when technicians from a private firm were installing air-conditioning. The three workers who died wee identified as Faizan Shaikh, 32, Dilshad Idarisi, 29, and Ankit Sharma, 27. While Shaikh and Dilshad were employed by the contractor – Arizo Global – appointed for the installation of air-conditioning, Sharma was a trainee working with RCF.

“On October 19, around 4.45 pm while the installation of air-conditioning was in progress, an explosion suddenly occurred at the workplace. Five employees of the contractor company and one RCF employee present were injured in the blast,” said the statement.

Read Also Mumbai: Case against Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane transferred to RCF police station