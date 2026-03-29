Raymond's Former Chairman Vijaypat Singhania Cremated, Gautam Singhania Performs Last Rites

Mumbai: The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Vijaypat Singhania were cremated in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29. The last rites were performed by his son Gautam Singhania along with other family members at the Chandanwadi Hindu Crematorium. The former Chairman of the Raymond Group and Padma Bhushan awardee Vijaypat Singhania died in Mumbai at the age of 87.

Prior to the last rites, a funeral assembly was held at Haveli on L.D. Ruparel Marg in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shaina NC visited to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of the former chairman.

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Vijaypath Singhania's Legacy: From Premium Textile Brand To Setting Aviation Records

The Padma Bhushan awardee was widely regarded as a visionary who shaped one of India's most recognised textile brands. Under his leadership, Raymond expanded its presence and strengthened its identity as a premium lifestyle brand.

Beyond business, Singhania was known for his passion for aviation. He achieved global recognition by setting a world record for reaching the highest altitude in a hot air balloon, reflecting his adventurous spirit and determination.

Pursuits in both arenas, business and adventure, won him accolades, as he went on to receive India's third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, as well as the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

Not just this, in 1994, the Indian Air Force made him an Honorary Air Commodore in recognition of the over 5,000 hours of flying that he had put in, while in 2006, he was appointed the Sheriff of Mumbai.

Singhania expanded Raymond into synthetic fabrics, denim, steel, industrial files, and cement, thus forging a diversified industrial conglomerate.

In March 2007, Dr Singhania was appointed as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, a role he held until 2012. Singhania passed the baton of the Raymond Group to his son Gautam Singhania in 2000. He and his son were embroiled in legal disputes some years ago, but later they settled the issues.

Singhania’s life was marked by ambition, discipline and a constant drive to push boundaries. He has left behind a legacy that goes far beyond business, one defined by vision, courage and an enduring impact on Indian industry.

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