Vijaypat Singhania, Former Raymond Chairman And Padma Bhushan Awardee, Passes Away At 87 In Mumbai

Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania, a Padma Bhushan awardee and noted aviator, passes away in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, March 28: Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania died here on Saturday evening, his family said. He was 87.

Family confirms demise

His son Gautam Singhania, the group's current chairman and managing director, announced the death on the microblogging platform 'X'.

Singhania passed away "peacefully" in Mumbai, and the last rites will be performed on Sunday, a Raymond Group spokesperson said.

A distinguished industrialist and aviator

Vijaypat Singhania, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, was also a keen aviator and held a world record for the highest altitude gained in a hot air balloon.

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Leadership at Raymond

He led Raymond as chairman for two decades till 2000. After handing over the reins of the company to Gautam, Vijaypat also transferred his entire 37 per cent stake in the company to his son.

Past family dispute

Vijaypat Singhania and his son were embroiled in legal disputes some years ago, but later they settled the issues.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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