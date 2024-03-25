Raymond Group Founder Vijaypat Singhania Denies Reconciliation With Son Gautam, Calls Meeting Manipulated

In a video statement Raymond Group founder Vijaypat Singhania has refuted claims of reconciliation with estranged son Gautam Singhania. The octogenarian industrialist had shared a video statement on Saturday from Dubai stating that Gautam had ticked him to meet asking only five minutes of time over a cup of coffee. The Raymond’s founder alleged that Gautam manipulated visit to JK House after almost a decade with an ulterior motive to present a distorted version in public.

Vijaypat asserted that he was coerced by his son to meet him at JK House and that the picture which went viral on social media was done with ulterior motive.

"Our pictures were taken without my consent"

"I reluctantly visited JK House on the insistence of Gautam and our pictures were taken without my consent and posted on social media with false claims of reconciling with my son. I was barely in JK house for about 10 mins and left for airport. I don’t know his motives but it was certainly not for coffee, nor to resolve our differences," asserted the veteran industrialist.

Vijaypat clarified that he had not reconciled with his son. Raymond chief Gautam Singhania and 'welcoming his father to JK House' on social media was a false narrative set to influence the Raymond Board of directors.

Last week Gautam Singhania had shared a cozy picture with his father Vijaypat Singhania on social with a caption "Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health, Papa always," leading to speculations in the Mumbai high society on the changing dynamics in the Singhania household to isolate Nawaz Modi.

Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always. pic.twitter.com/c6QOVTNCwo — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) March 20, 2024

The senior Singhania had sided and supported his daughter in law Nawaz Modi in the ugly divorce battle with Gautam.

Gautam's divorce

The founder of Raymond suspects Gautam's post 'welcoming' his father to JK House in the middle of an ugly divorce battle with Nawaz Modi, demanding 75 percent of his wealth as part of the settlement to secure the financial well-being of their two daughters was well planned conspiracy to create a rift with his daughter in law.

"I would not want to interfere in the decision made by Gautam and Nawaz Modi. Let it be clear that I stands by his daughter-in-law and will support her and not Gautam," asserted Vijaypat adding the he was open to meet his son and mediate for his grandchildren but the meeting would be futile because Gautam would not listen to him.