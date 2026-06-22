Ratnagiri Fire: 3 Establishments Damaged After Blaze Erupts In Ganesh Nagar - VIDEO

Ratnagiri: A fire broke out at Ganesh Nagar in Kuvarbav, near RTO Road in Joshi Compound, Ratnagiri, on Monday, damaging three commercial establishments.

Visuals of the incident showed flames engulfing nearby establishments and causing extensive damage.

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. in Ganesh Nagar, Kuvarbav, near RTO Road in Joshi Compound, Ratnagiri, destroying three commercial establishments. The MIDC Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after intensive… pic.twitter.com/pSdGoMN3HG — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2026

Firefighting operation launched

Following the incident, the MIDC Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched intensive firefighting operations. Firefighters were seen making sustained efforts to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fire in Lower Parel

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a few days ago, a Level-I fire broke out at Sun Mill Compound on Sitaram Jadhav Marg in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) battled the blaze for more than four hours before bringing it under control.

While no injuries were reported in the Lower Parel incident, a large stock of clothes and other materials stored at the site was destroyed in the fire.

According to fire officials, the incident was reported at 7:42 am on May 26. The blaze was confined to clothes and other materials stored on the first floor of a ground-plus-one-storey structure within the compound.

The MFB declared it a Level-I fire at 7:55 am and deployed four fire engines, three jumbo water tankers, a water quick response vehicle, a 108 ambulance, and ward staff to the site. The fire was finally extinguished at 11:28 am. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is not known.

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