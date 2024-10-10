 Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRatan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani

Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow on the demise of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital following age-related health conditions.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Gautam Adani pays tribute to Ratan Tata, describing him as a giant and a visionary leader of modern India | File Photo

New Delhi, Oct 10: Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow on the demise of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital following age-related health conditions.

“India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti,” Gautam Adani wrote on X.

Tata was admitted to the hospital on Monday, sparking intense speculation on his health status in corporate, political and common circles.Later, he had issued a statement that he was undergoing certain routine medical examinations for age-related health concerns.

Subsequently, he was reportedly put on life-support systems, though the Tata Group officials did not confirm or deny anything.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018 DRI Bust
ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018 DRI Bust
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani
Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani
Ratan Tata Passes Away In Mumbai: From Sundar Pichai To Anand Mahindra, Business Fraternity Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 'Titan'
Ratan Tata Passes Away In Mumbai: From Sundar Pichai To Anand Mahindra, Business Fraternity Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 'Titan'

Chairman, Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran said that it is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.

Read Also
'Touched The Lives Of Millions': Tata Group Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata; Read Full Statement
article-image

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018...

ED Attaches 15 Properties Worth ₹3.77 Crore In Ongoing Drug Money Laundering Case Linked To 2018...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Legendary Industrialist To Be Cremated With Full State Honours, Announces...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Legendary Industrialist To Be Cremated With Full State Honours, Announces...

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court

Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani

Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: ‘India Has Lost A Giant,’ Says Gautam Adani

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Claims Decision To Join Mahayuti Govt Made With...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Claims Decision To Join Mahayuti Govt Made With...