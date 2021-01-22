Rape case against Maharashtra DySP after colleague's complaint

Mumbai: An offence has been registered against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Maharashtra after a woman police officer accused him of rape on the pretext of marriage, an official said on Friday.

The alleged incident came to light when the victim, a 31-year-old assistant inspector, approached the police with a complaint of sexual assault, the official said. On her complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (D) - related to stalking - and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty was registered at the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station in Central Mumbai, he said.