Maharashtra CM urges MPs to take up state issues with the Centre for early resolution

Ahead of the ensuing budget session of the Parliament, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Thursday held a meeting with MPs from Maharashtra and urged them to pursue various pending state issues with the Centre. Thackeray directed the Chief Secretary to hold departmental meetings on the issues of the MPs.

Thackeray said that various issues would be taken up by setting up committees of departmental and subject wise MPs. He added that the people of the state also have expectations from the MPs. "While representing the people of the state, the issues of interest to the people should be addressed in a priority manner. For this, every MP should get maximum funds from the Central Government to the State Government,’’ he said.

The Chief Minister directed that a committee of MPs should be constituted to further improve the functioning of the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

On the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, the Chief Minister said that no matter which party the government belongs to in Karnataka, their role is the same. "We should also try to resolve the border issue by showing unity,’’ he added. He appealed to the MPs to meet the Prime Minister with a delegation of MPs from all parties.

On the Maratha quota, Thackeray also urged the MPs to meet the Prime Minister seeking the Centre’s proactive role to present the case in the apex court.