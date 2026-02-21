Ramadan 2026 Time-Table: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai On Sunday, February 22, For 04 Ramzan 1447 Hijri

Mumbai: As the holy month of Ramzan is underway, Muslims around the world are observing their fast during the entire month of Ramadan from Dawn or Sunrise (Sehri) to Sunset (Iftar). Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri in the early hours of the morning and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal in the evening. The exact time for Sehri and Iftar varies across the different cities in the country.

What time is Sehri and Iftar times in Mumbai on Sunday?

In Mumbai, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Sunday (February 22) are 5:49 am and 6.41 pm, respectively, according to Hamariweb.com.

How is the Fast observed?

Muslims rise early before the Fajr prayer to eat Sehri, then refrain from food and drink throughout the daylight hours. The fast is broken at Iftari, traditionally starting with dates and water, followed by prayers and evening meals with family and friends.

Do's and Don'ts During Ramadan

Practice patience, offer prayers on time, give charity, show kindness, maintain good behaviour, prohibit consumption of alcohol, and strengthen family and community bonds through shared prayers and meals.

Avoid food and drink during fasting hours, lying, fighting, over-eating at Iftar, sinful activities, and neglecting spiritual duties are things to be avoided.

When Will Eid al-Fitr Be Celebrated in 2026?

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

