Ramadan 2026 Time-Table: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Monday, February 23

Mumbai: As the holy month of Ramzan is underway, Muslims around the world are observing their fast during the entire month of Ramadan from Dawn or Sunrise to Sunset. During this holy period, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri in the early hours and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal in the evening.

What Is Sehri and Iftar time in Mumbai on Monday?

In Mumbai, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Monday (February 23) are 5:49 am and 6.43 pm, respectively, according to Islamicfinder.com.

How Do Muslims Celebrate Ramzan In Mumbai?

During Ramadan, Muslims in Mumbai observe daily fasts . They wake up early for Sehri and also offering five daily prayers. Especially during Ramadan, large gatherings are witnessed at the famous mosques in the city such as Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah. In the evening, after prayering the namaz, families break their fast with dates and fruits.

Then snacks like samosas, kebabs and sweets are savoured. Many also organise community iftars, while NGOs distribute food to the needy. In Mumbai, areas like Mohammed Ali Road turn lively at night, with food stalls serving malpua, phirni, nalli nihari, and baida roti, drawing visitors across various communities.

What are the Do's and Don'ts to follow during Ramadan?

Practice patience, offer prayers on time, give charity, show kindness, maintain good behaviour, prohibit consumption of alcohol, and strengthen family and community bonds through shared prayers and meals.

Avoiding food and drink during fasting hours, lying, fighting, over-eating at Iftar, sinful activities, and neglecting spiritual duties are things to be avoided.

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

Ramadan 2026: Images to Send to Friends and Family

