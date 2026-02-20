Ramadan 2026: Explore These Revered Mosques In India On The Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | February 20, 2026
Ramadan is a month of fasting, faith, and self-discipline. Beyond staying hungry and thirsty, it’s about spiritual growth and mindful living. Here’s a quick guide to the key dos and don’ts during fasting:
On this auspicious month, visit these revered mosques in India, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Jama Masjid in Delhi is bult by Shah Jahan. The red bricks monument is considered as one of the largest mosque in India.
Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah is a highly esteemed and sacred Islamic site located in the national capital of Delhi. The tomb was constructed by Muhammad bin Tughluq in 1325 and is renowned for its impressive big white dome, which adds to its allure and beauty.
The Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built the Moti Masjid, also known as the Pearl Mosque, inside Agra Fort during the 17th century. The mosque, made of white marble, is a stunning sight to behold.
Hazratbal Shrine is situated in Srinagar. It is one of the most significant mosques in India. The sacred white tomb is must-visit site especially those who seek solace.
Moorish Mosque in Punjab is another religious site to visit on the auspicious festival of Eid.
Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is a historic mosque located in the city of Ajmer, in the state of Rajasthan, India. It was built by Qutb-ud-Din-Aibak in 1192 CE, making it one of the oldest mosques in the country. According to reports, a part of the mosque was constructed in just two and a half days, which is why it is called Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra.
