Ramadan 2026: Explore These Revered Mosques In India On The Auspicious Festival

Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is a historic mosque located in the city of Ajmer, in the state of Rajasthan, India. It was built by Qutb-ud-Din-Aibak in 1192 CE, making it one of the oldest mosques in the country. According to reports, a part of the mosque was constructed in just two and a half days, which is why it is called Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra.

