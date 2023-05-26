 Ramabai Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Everything about the wife & strongest support system of Babasaheb Ambedkar
Ramabai passed away on May 27, 1935 in Dadar, Bombay (now Mumbai) after a prolonged chronic illness.

Many would be aware of Babasaheb Ambedkar and his contributions to society, especially in the upliftment of the Dalit community, however, his wife who was his great supporter and motivator is lesser known by people. Her name was Ramabai Ambedkar and she was fondly called Ramai. On her death anniversary which falls on May 27, take a moment to know about her life.

About Ramabai Ambedkar

  • Ramabai was born in a poor Dalit family to Bhiku Dhatre and Rukmini.

  • She lived with her three sisters and her brother Shankar. Ramabai's father earned his livelihood by carrying baskets of fish from Dabhol harbour to the market. Her mother died when she was young and later, after her father's death, her uncles Valangkar and Govindpurkar took the children to Bombay to live with them in the Byculla market.

  • Ramabai married Ambedkar in 1906 in a very simple ceremony in the vegetable market of Byculla, Mumbai. At the time of their marriage, Ambedkar was 15 and Ramabai was 9. The couple marked 29 years together.

  • Ramabai would call B.R. Ambedkar "Saheb."

  • Ramabai and B.R Ambedkar gave birth to five children - Yashwant, Gangadhar, Ramesh, Indu and Rajaratna. However, Yashwant was the only one of their children who survived beyond his childhood.

  • Ramabai passed away on May 27, 1935 in Dadar, Bombay (now Mumbai) after a prolonged chronic illness.

  • B.R. Ambedkar's book Thoughts on Pakistan was dedicated to Ramabai.

article-image

