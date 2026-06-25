Ram Mandir Donation Embezzlement Issue Should Not Be Politicised, Says Ex-Maha Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar - Video

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar reacts on Ram Mandir donation controversy. |

Mumbai: BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said that the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement issue should not be politicised and those who have any evidence of wrongdoing should submit to SIT.

Speaking to the media Mungantiwar said, “People who are against Lord Ram are raising such questions to gain political advantage. If any wrongdoing takes place there, an inquiry is conducted, and the SIT also comes.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar says, "People who are against lord Ram are raising such questions to gain political advantage. If any wrongdoing takes place there, an inquiry is conducted, and the… pic.twitter.com/LqjQdqJ96v — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Further speaking to the media, he said that they (opposition) have been opposing Lord Ram all their lives. He also stated that the issue should not be politicised.

Speaking on the donation row, he said, “If you have any more information, please share it with the SIT."

Donation row gains momentum

The Ram Mandir donation row has sparked widespread controversy across the country. The issue gained momentum after World Sindhi Service Sangam International President Dr Raju Manwani claimed that silver worth Rs 1.5 crore, donated by members of the Sindhi community for the Ram Temple, had neither been officially acknowledged nor properly accounted for.

After donating around 200 kilograms of silver, comprising 200 silver bricks weighing one kilogram each, to Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Dr Manwani alleged in a viral video that he had not received any receipt for the donation.

According to Manwani, the donation was collected through a global campaign involving contributions from members of the Sindhi community in India as well as from the Indian diaspora across several countries.

Questions over acknowledgement

Further speaking in the video, he said, “We have still not received any receipt for the donation. Neither were we invited to any ceremony as donors, nor were we informed about where and how the silver was used.”

“We are saddened because we simply wanted to know how our donation was utilised. Now reports are emerging in the media alleging misuse, and that is completely unacceptable,” he added.