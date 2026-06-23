Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Sindhi Community Leader Claims 'No Acknowledgement Received' For Offering Of 200 KG Silver Worth ₹1.5 Crore |

Mumbai: A fresh controversy has erupted over alleged irregularities in donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after World Sindhi Service Sangam International President Dr Raju Manwani claimed that silver worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore donated by the Sindhi community has neither been officially acknowledged nor accounted for.

दुनियाभर के सिंधी समाज ने 200 KG चांदी की ईंटें जनवरी–2021 में राम मंदिर पहुंचकर चंपत राय बंसल को सौंपी थीं। ये ईंटें कहां हैं, आज तक कुछ नहीं पता। सिंधी समाज को इसकी रसीद तक नहीं दी गई। चंदा चोरी के बाद सिंधी समाज भी जानना चाहता है कि चांदी की ईंटें कहां गईं? pic.twitter.com/IP8qiuC0je — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 23, 2026

Donation Claim & Allegations

Speaking in a viral video, Dr Manwani alleged that on January 26, 2021, he had handed over 200 kilograms of silver, comprising 200 silver bricks weighing one kilogram each, to Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai as a donation for the temple.

According to Manwani, the donation was collected through a global campaign involving contributions from members of the Sindhi community not only in India but also from several countries abroad.

“We have still not received any receipt for the donation. Neither were we invited to any ceremony as donors, nor were we informed about where and how the silver was used,” Manwani said.

He clarified that the issue was not merely about documentation but about transparency regarding the use of public donations made in faith. “We are saddened because we simply wanted to know how our donation was utilised. Now reports are emerging in the media alleging misuse, and that is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Read Also Ram Mandir Donations Under Scanner: SIT Report On Alleged Irregularities Likely Before CM Yogi Today

Concerns Raised By Donors

Manwani further stated that several donors who contributed to the campaign have been contacting him after the controversy surfaced publicly. “Since I led this campaign on behalf of the Sindhi community, many people who donated are now calling and questioning me,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing probe, Manwani said he has faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed hope that the truth would emerge through the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry.

Call For Transparency

“We trust that the SIT will bring out the truth and action will be taken against whoever is responsible. We will wait for the SIT report,” he said. He also stressed the need for greater transparency in donation management at religious institutions, saying donors should have clarity about how their contributions are being used.

Commenting on the impact of the controversy, Manwani claimed that the revelations may majorly affect future donations to the Ram Temple. “After these allegations surfaced, donations to the Ram Temple have naturally reduced. Anyone planning to donate will now think twice and may reduce the amount substantially,” he said.