'Ram Ki Baat Done, Now Do Kaam Ki Baat': Uddhav Thackeray's Jibe At PM Modi From Nashik

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday invoked king Vali from epic Ramayana to launch a veiled attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde whom he accused of stealing the party.

Will have to kill today's Vali: Uddhav

Addressing a party convention in Nashik city, Thackeray appealed to Shivsainiks to take a vow to "politically assassinate" the traitors.

"One will have to understand why Lord Ram killed Vanar king Vali. We will also have to kill today's Vali (politically) who has decamped with our Shiv Sena. Make a resolve to kill this Vali (politically) who has escaped with our Shiv Sena.

"We will surely do political assassination of all those who decamped with our Shiv Sena, cheated the saffron flag, and their masters," Thackeray said.

As per Ramayana, monkey king Vali had allegedly usurped the kingdom of his brother Sugriva following a dispute.

Lord Ram not a property of single party, Thackeray reiterates

Thackeray said Shivsainiks would tear masks of "Ravanas donning the masks of Lord Ram".

"Lord Ram is not the property of a single party. If you think so, we will have to make 'BJP-mukt Shri Ram," he said targeting the BJP.

Launching an oblique attack on Shinde whose rebellion caused a vertical split in Shiv Sena in June 2022, Thackeray said he inherited the party from his father (late Bal Thackeray).

"These Shiv Sainiks are my wealth. I have inherited this party and these Shiv Sainiks. I have not stolen them. One may call it a dynasty," Thackeray said.

He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't visit Ayodhya during his first term in office (2014-19) even though he visited various countries.

He also alleged that Shiv Sena had actively campaigned to ensure Modi became PM but now false cases are being filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

Ram ki baat ho gayi, ab kam ki baat karo: Uddhav

"Lord Ram was known for keeping his word whereas you break promises. You forgot those Shiv Sainiks who helped you reach this position. 'Ram ki baat ho gayi, ab kam ki baat karo'," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

"You ask Congress what they have done in the last 70 years. Tell us what you have done in the last 10 years. In the first five years of his tenure, the Prime Minister roamed around the world. Ask him whether he visited Ayodhya even once in the first five years. We had also campaigned for Modi to become the PM," he said.

Alleging that false cases are being filed against leaders of the Shiv Sena faction led by him, Thackeray said, "We will also conduct an inquiry against you and send you to prison (after coming to power) ".

He demanded a probe into the PM Cares Fund "which is the source of scams".

Dismissing criticism over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s alliance with Congress, Thackeray said, "They say we became 'Congresswasi'. We didn't become 'Bhajapawasi' even after spending 30 years with the BJP. Then how can we become 'Congresswasi'?"

He said the BJP should also speak about the fact that "Syama Prasad Mukherjee had formed a government with the Muslim League".

He alleged RSS didn't participate in the freedom struggle and they are now "trying to snatch Independence (of the country)".