Raksha Bandhan 2023: Thane Central Jail Celebrates With Women Inmates' 'Brothers' Behind Bars

Thane: As Rakshabandhan is being celebrated across India on Wednesday, August 30 with great enthusiasm. The Thane Central Jail administration too organised the Rakshabandhan for the women prisoners and their brothers admitted in the jail.

The Jail Superintendent of Thane Harshad Bhikanrao Ahirrao said, " On the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Wednesday, August 30 we allowed the women inmates in the jail to tie the rakhis to their brothers who are lodged in the jail. Besides, special arrangements were made for the celebrations."

Ahirrao said, "Earlier many women and girls would come from the various NGO's in Thane to tie the rakhis to the men prisoners."

